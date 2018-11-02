Mulder explained: “We still haven't had a report on written submissions. We had some attempts by some Mickey Mouse consultants‚ which we sent back‚ and we never received anything."

“Nowadays‚ luckily the courts decide and not the majority‚" he added.

From the beginning of the four-hour meeting‚ opposition MPs called on the meeting to first deal with the written submissions.

DA MP Annelie Lotriet warned that it was premature to start work on the draft report before dealing with these submissions.

“We had a presentation by the service provider in terms of the written submissions. The instruction of the committee was that we should receive a new report through parliament on all the written submissions that were dealt with by the service provider. We have not received that‚ and now today we sit with a draft report which we have to engage with - but we haven't concluded our previous processes and what we have decided on‚” said Lotriet.

“This is totally premature. I don't see how we can engage with this draft report if we have not concluded all the other work.”

Breytenbach reminded her colleagues that MPs had unanimously rejected the presentation by the service provider‚ questioning its integrity. “We rejected that report as a committee and we haven't received another report… We have no information on the written submissions‚” she said.

She said when she went on her own to look at the written submissions in a storeroom where they were are kept‚ she couldn't find submissions made by the DA‚ for instance.

“If we are going to meet our constitutional mandate‚ we have to understand what was contained in the written submissions - and you can't understand that from the contents of this [draft] report‚" said Breytenbach.