Security expert links SA mercenaries to tycoon kidnapping

Speculation is growing that the men who kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji were South African mercenaries.

Ryan Cummings‚ director of African risk management company Signal Risk‚ said Dewji’s claim after his release that his captors were “Caucasian” and “South African” pointed to them being mercenaries.

Cummings‚ from Cape Town‚ tweeted: “White South African males involved in armed operations on the African continent tends to usually imply one thing and one thing only: Guns for hire. Could be former SANDF guys who are now selling their expertise to the highest bidder.”

Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said: "We suspect that the abductors are South Africans because he said they were communicating in one of the vernacular from that country.”

Dewji‚ who spent nine days in captivity‚ told a news conference in Dar es Salaam: “I thank Allah that I have returned home safe and sound.”