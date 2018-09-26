A South African man has been kidnapped in Burkina Faso‚ government confirmed on Tuesday.

The South African department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said it was working with law enforcement agencies in Burkina Faso where the man was reported to have been kidnapped on Sunday‚ along with two mineworkers. He has not been named.

“The government‚ through the South African missions in that region‚ is working with law enforcement agencies to attend to the situation. The family of the affected South African has been informed‚” Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said in a statement.

“Government urges all South Africans to be alert as they travel and to be sensitive to possible security challenges in areas they are visiting or working.”