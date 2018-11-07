The criminal pursuit of twelve alleged Isis loyalists with ties to the fatal Shia Verulam mosque attack and a wave of bombings across Durban is set to extend beyond the borders of SA.

Farhad Hoomer‚ along with Ahmed Haffejee‚ Thabit Mwenda‚ Mohamad Akbar‚ Seiph Mohamed‚ Amani Mayani‚ Abubakar Ali‚ Abbas Jooma‚ Mahammed Sobruin‚ Ndikumana Shabani and Iddy Omani have been remanded in custody for over a month and have all applied for bail.

On Wednesday‚ in the latest iteration of a protracted bail hearing for the group in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court‚ specialist state prosecutor Adele Barnard said that the investigation had gone beyond SA’s shores.

The state had‚ she said‚ recovered evidence that Ahmed Haffejee had made Facebook posts which carried a strong anti-Shia sentiment.

In one‚ he allegedly advocated slitting the throats of anyone who was a Shia.