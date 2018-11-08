Lack of toilet really affects dignity of poor communities

The challenge of lack of water and proper toilets that is experienced by many communities in SA and especially the poor, is one of the key areas of need that require investment to obviate the burden of diseases and to improve the lives of those who bear the brunt of life-threatening illnesses.

It should be conceded that the lack of water and proper sanitation amenities is a problem that besets mainly communities on the periphery of the economy; those that on a daily basis face an unenviable choice of using their meagre resources either to put something to eat on the table or to build themselves decent toilet facilities. This is one of the many realities that these communities have to confront each day.

Therefore, there is a need for the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, the aim of which is to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation, which permeates all sectors of society. Business and civil society organisations should carve out for themselves a part in tackling issues that affect communities and hamper their social and economic development.

The financing of water and sanitation infrastructure still comes predominantly from public sources. However, this is inadequate and thus requires a package of financing from different sources, including from the private sector. While we cannot take away the importance of government, the role of the private sector needs to be intensified as public finances become more strained as other competing responsibilities increase, placing a burden on many infrastructure projects.