Magistrate Irfaan Khali heard that the 11 men were allegedly following an ISIS newsletter that called for non-believers to be threatened and defrauded.

In his affidavit opposing the bail application of the 11 men‚ investigating officer Kwezi Chonco said a manual on how to make bombs‚ carry out home assassinations and ISIS propaganda‚ including eight flags‚ were found at 8 Nugget Road in Reservoir Hills‚ Durban.

The home is owned by Farhad Hoomer‚ the alleged ring leader of the group of men‚ some of whom are illegal immigrants from Tanzania. According to Chonco‚ the home was a training facility to support ISIS activity.

"The first applicant (Hoomer) was identified as a leader of the group. The other applicants followed his instructions and turned to him for advice.

"According to information received‚ the house at 8 Nugget Road was utilised as a training facility‚" Chonco said in court papers.