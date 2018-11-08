R28m Thyssenkrupp technical academy opens its doors for training

Mutshinya Phindulo is one of the beneficiaries of the new state-of-the-art R28m Thyssenkrupp technical training academy.

The academy in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, was officially opened today by minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor.

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions South Arica is a company which is part of the construction sector education and training authority.

It offers apprentices training in boiler making, mechanical fitting and welding.