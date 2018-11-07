Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini‚ who is embroiled in a legal wrangle with racist guest house owner Andre Slade over the payment of rental arrears for the land on which he lives‚ has now been slapped with court papers in a bid to compel him to stop forcing occupiers of land under Ingonyama Trust to pay rent.

The Zulu monarch was served with court papers by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) on Tuesday. The LRC filed an application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on behalf of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac)‚ the Rural Women’s Movement and seven informal land rights holders.

They are challenging the conversion of Permission to Occupy (PTO) or informal land rights to long-term lease agreements by the Ingonyama Trust. A number of people hold a PTO or informal land rights on land vested or registered under the Ingonyama Trust.