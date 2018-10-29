Black First Land First (BLF) announced on Monday that it was launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise a deposit of R605‚000 so it can contest the 2019 national elections.

"BLF is registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and will be contesting the 2019 general election. It accordingly needs to pay a deposit of R605‚000 to the IEC by the end of January 2019 so as to enable it to contest the forthcoming election‚" said spokesperson Brian Tloubatla.

"BLF will be appealing to the public for donations to pay the required amount‚ which in terms of legislation is refundable once representation in parliament is won by a political party.

“BLF intends to donate the entire amount‚ upon it being refunded by the IEC‚ to worthy social upliftment projects. To this end two projects have been identified‚ namely upgrading a school and building a house for a deserving family‚" said Tloubatla.

The party has set up a page on the crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy.

The target listed on the page is set at R100‚000. By Monday morning‚ the amount donated was still at R0.

In its bid to gather funding and garner support‚ BLF leader Andile Mngxitama was scheduled to visit Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

While the date for the elections is yet to be finalised‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that they will happen before the end of May 2019.