South Africa is a step closer to having extradition and mutual legal assistance treaties with the United Arab Emirates after MPs in the National Assembly's justice committee unanimously adopted a request by justice minister Michael Masutha for parliament to approve the treaties.

Masutha has written to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise requesting that the respective houses approve the ratification of the treaties in terms of the country's constitution.

Masutha signed both treaties on September 25 in Abu Dhabi after getting authorisation from President Cyril Ramaphosa to do so on behalf of the SA government. The UAE is made up of Abu Dhabi‚ Ajman‚ the popular Dubai‚ Fujairah‚ Ras al Khaimah‚ Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

The step is a culmination of an eight-year process which began with discussions between the two parties in February 2010.

MPs were not impressed with the length of time it has taken for the two parties to sign the treaties‚ with some even suggesting that the process was deliberately delayed to protect the politically-connected Gupta family.

Steve Swarts of the African Christian Democratic Party said the process could have been expedited when this country signed a double taxation agreement in 2016. “I raised my concerns regarding the Guptas back then ... we now know the allegations are that the Guptas are in the UAE.”

Swart said they appreciated that the matter was being expedited by the Ramaphosa administraton. “It's clear it's the new administration‚ it's signed quickly. So‚ it's very clear to me that it was consciously delayed under the previous administration‚” he said.