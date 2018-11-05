Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is on Monday expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ where she will present her case to have her conviction and sentence overturned.

She is currently out on R2‚000 bail‚ pending the outcome of her appeal.

Momberg was released in August after serving four months of her two-year sentence.

At the time of her bail application‚ prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court it would be pointless to oppose Momberg's application as she would soon be liable to apply for parole.

The former estate agent was caught on camera hurling the k-word at black police officers and 10111 operators after she was the victim of a smash-and-grab incident. She used the k-word more than 48 times. The clip went viral and Momberg was arrested.

She was sentenced to three years imprisonment‚ once of which was suspended‚ on condition she was not found guilty of a similar crime within the next three years.

Following her release‚ SowetanLIVE reported that Momberg continued to behave badly in jail and was twice charged for verbally abusing prison officials.

“During her time of incarceration‚ Ms Momberg was charged twice by the DCS [Department of Correctional Services]. Both charges were related to her verbal assaults towards officials and service providers‚ saying that they are uneducated and immature‚” Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Mocheta Monama said at the time.