Version of ‘assaulted’ domestic worker improbable: defence argues
Counsel for a man accused of repeatedly assaulting his former domestic worker has described the woman's version of events as improbable.
Siyamthanda Dube is alleging that her former employer‚ Kobus De Klerk‚ repeatedly beat her in front of her four-year-old daughter last year.
De Klerk assaulted her because she had taken her sick daughter to the clinic‚ Dube said.
De Klerk‚ 47‚ is on trial in the Randburg Magistrate's Court facing a charge of assault for allegedly attacking Dube.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
De Klerk's counsel‚ Advocate Lize Nel‚ told her that if she had asked her former boss to assist her with her sick child‚ he would have come to her rescue.
“Mr De Klerk's version is probable. If you had asked for help‚ he would have helped you.”
Nel asked Dube why she had not sought help when De Klerk had allegedly assaulted her on numerous occasions while she worked for him.
Dube had earlier told the court that whenever De Klerk was upset about something she had done around the house‚ he would verbally abuse her.
“He would say I am stupid‚ arrogant and a domkop‚” Dube said.
“You wrote on your Facebook wall that your employer was abusing you‚ why did you not seek help?” asked Nel.
“Vicky Momberg was sentenced for crimen injuria. Why did you not report him? There is the ANC Women's League‚ there is the EFF‚” Nel charged.
Dube said she did not know any political parties‚ including the ANC‚ and that she had only come to South Africa for “greener pastures”.
“I did not come here to learn about political parties‚” Dube said.
Nel said Dube would have made noise about De Klerk's alleged abuse.
“You are not one to keep quiet. You would have complained.”
Earlier‚ Nel argued that Dube would have been hospitalised if she had been badly beaten.
“It's impossible for you to have sustained those injuries considering the weight and height of the accused‚” Nel said.
Nel told Dube that De Klerk weighed 120 kg and was almost two metres tall.
“If a man his size punches a woman your size‚ you would not have been able to block that punch‚” Nel said.
Nel said De Klerk would deny having assaulted her.