Counsel for a man accused of repeatedly assaulting his former domestic worker has described the woman's version of events as improbable.

Siyamthanda Dube is alleging that her former employer‚ Kobus De Klerk‚ repeatedly beat her in front of her four-year-old daughter last year.

De Klerk assaulted her because she had taken her sick daughter to the clinic‚ Dube said.

De Klerk‚ 47‚ is on trial in the Randburg Magistrate's Court facing a charge of assault for allegedly attacking Dube.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

De Klerk's counsel‚ Advocate Lize Nel‚ told her that if she had asked her former boss to assist her with her sick child‚ he would have come to her rescue.

“Mr De Klerk's version is probable. If you had asked for help‚ he would have helped you.”

Nel asked Dube why she had not sought help when De Klerk had allegedly assaulted her on numerous occasions while she worked for him.

Dube had earlier told the court that whenever De Klerk was upset about something she had done around the house‚ he would verbally abuse her.

“He would say I am stupid‚ arrogant and a domkop‚” Dube said.