Mnyandu‚ who is now in his early 30’s‚ was convicted earlier this year by Masipa of eight counts of kidnapping‚ seven counts of rape and one of robbery. This after she heard the evidence of his victims some of whom told of how they had been grabbed by him in public places but their screams for help from bystanders had fallen on deaf ears because he claimed they were his girlfriends.

Mnyandu pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He said the sex was by consent after he “proposed love” to them. Later‚ under cross examination by State Advocate Krishan Shah‚ he said “the devil made me do it”.

He conceded that he was “overcome by lust” but continued to deny that he had raped them. The only thing he did wrong was he “moved quickly with them”.