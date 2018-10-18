Child rapist gets life behind bars.

A Graaff-Reinet man who raped and sexually assaulted two 11-year-old girls was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Graaff-Reinet High Court this week.

Police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said Nkosinathi Dakuse lured the minors to a vacant building in Lingelihle location and forced them to drink alcohol.

“He then took one of the victims to a room and raped her and then took the second victim to the backyard of another house and raped her. The suspect managed to escape but was traced and arrested with the assistance of members of Highway patrol and the K9 unit.”

The Graaff-Reinet Cluster Commander‚ Brigadier Madoda Zamkana‚ commended Investigation Officer Monica Bouwer for her relentless efforts.

“This sentence has ensured that justice has been served and the suspect will be in prison for a very long time‚” he said.