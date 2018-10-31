A group of parents protested outside the court after the matter was postponed.

“The parents are not happy with the disciplinary process involving other teachers at the school. They say that the department is not doing what it is supposed to be doing. We have explained that we cannot act outside the disciplinary processes taking place‚” said Mabona.

Mabona said Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi had launched an investigation into the conduct of the teachers who had been accused of racism and assault.

Child rights groups also protested against the delay in the court proceedings‚ criticising the Department of Social Development for failing to ensure its probation officers completed their reports.

"I am outraged regarding this postponement - everybody was ready to go ahead with sentence today and only the State social workers caused the delay‚” said Rees Mann of South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse.

“Today would have been an important day in the healing process for these boys but now they will have to go home and suffer in silence for the next few weeks while Rex gets to go home‚" Mann said in a statement.