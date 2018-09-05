The boy said he could not remember how long Rex performed the sexual act on him as it happened a long time ago‚ but estimated it could have been for about 10 seconds.

The boy also said Rex would grab his genitals on a number of occasions in 2016. "It was a long time ago‚ I cannot remember how many times he did this‚" the boy said‚ adding that it could have been over 20 times.

He also said that on another occasion‚ Rex came into a bathroom and asked him if he was masturbating and asked if he could help.

The boy also mentioned that Rex choked him on four occasions in 2016.

Defence advocate William Robertse said the boy did not mention the oral sex incident in his statement to the police in February last year.

"I think it was the first statement. I was too embarrassed to mention it‚" the boy said.

The boy said he told his mother about the incident after making the first statement. "My mom suspected I did not tell everything‚" the boy said. His said his mother suggested police come and get a second statement.