Jozi's CCTV cameras are almost blind

The chief of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) David Tembe has admitted that the cameras installed at the beginning of the new millennium have not helped much in fighting crime in the inner city.

Yesterday, Tembe presented a report to the Inner City Partnership Forum which showed a lot of problems in the fight against crime in the Johannesburg CBD.

Tembe told the forum that of the 476 cameras in the inner city, only 284 were working by August this year due to vandalism, power failures and construction companies that have damaged the fibre cables providing the feed.