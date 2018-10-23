A dead woman’s cellphone - and the pulsing electronic trail it left behind - became the lone strand of evidence which linked her businessman husband to the bloody Verulam mosque attack‚ a dramatic dungeon kidnapping and a spate of fire-bombings across Durban.

Farhad Hoomer‚ in his bid for bail‚ revealed details of the clandestine police operation that led to his arrest – along with eighteen others – in a series of anti-terror raids two weeks ago.

Charges against seven of the nineteen men have been withdrawn‚ with specialist state prosecutors still in dogged pursuit of DNA samples which may link them to the string of urban terror attacks.

In an affidavit submitted to Magistrate Irfaan Khalil on Monday‚ the 41-year-old Overport‚ Durban‚ man provided as yet unseen background to the secretive saga playing out before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

Police had‚ Hoomer said‚ honed in on a cellphone that belonged to his wife Nadia‚ who died in April.

The phone’s movement‚ tracked to the Palmview cell tower near the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam‚ had ultimately led police to him.