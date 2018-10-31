Cop kicks man's balls for losing boss's truck

A KZN man was allegedly kicked in the genitals and punched during a four-hour interrogation-cum-assault at the hands of five policemen who accused him of stealing his former employer's vehicle.

Sanele Khumalo, 25, told Sowetan his former employer's vehicle, a 1 ton Kia truck, was stolen after he had left it parked on the side of the road two weeks ago. It had run out of petrol, Khumalo said.

"I locked the truck and caught a lift from someone in the area to take me to the garage so I could get petrol.

"I wasn't gone for more than 30 minutes but when I returned the truck was no longer there," Khumalo said.

He called his former employer and explained what had happened.

"He was upset and told me that I was lying [and that] he would get me arrested."

The father of two said he did his own investigation about the vanished vehicle.

"For two weeks I went around the township, asking around about the vehicle but found nothing. I continuously updated my former boss about the lack of progress."