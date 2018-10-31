Mayor Mongameli Bobani will face a fresh attempt to remove him from office at Friday’s Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting.

The ACDP and Cope submitted a motion of exigency to the office of the speaker‚ Buyelwa Mafaya‚ on Tuesday.

The motion‚ to be tabled by ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom and seconded by Cope councillor Siyasanga Sijadu‚ states that allegations against the mayor are a “serious‚ pressing matter and in the public interest”.

It follows a report in The Herald that the Hawks were investigating allegations of corruption against Bobani‚ details of which are contained in an affidavit that accompanied the search warrant served on the mayor when his office was raided a few weeks ago.

The motion states: “On October 29‚ The Herald published a story on executive mayor councillor Bobani with the headline ‘Why the Hawks swooped on Bobani’.

“The story dealt with an affidavit that was deposed by the Hawks' priority crimes unit captain Henk Fourie that alleged that councillor Bobani was paid seven payments over a period of a year totalling R664‚000 from IPTS funds.”

Bobani did not respond to a request for comment.

