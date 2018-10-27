Determined not to chicken out

When she quit her job as an account consultant to pursue her poultry farming dream, many people advised her not to give up her job.

But Nezisa Sogoni, 27, of Butterworth, would not give up on her childhood dream.

Three months later, Sogoni does not regret giving up her old job at one of the biggest cellphone network companies.

She told the Daily Dispatch that just when she had saved enough money to kick-start her business, she was scammed by an online supplier.

However, this did not deter the London School of Business SA and Natgrowth graduate, and she saved up another R25,000 to build her dream.

“I always had visions of a chicken farm. One day I woke up and said to myself ‘I am starting no matter how small’.”

Now, per cycle, she sells about 100 broilers to re-sellers, from her home in Msobomvu village.