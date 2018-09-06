Farmer sees losing eye as blessing

A freak accident in her childhood left Mphedziseni Selina Mulovhedzi blind in one eye, but this has not stopped her from becoming one of South Africa's most successful small-scale farmers.

Mulovhedzi, 71, was recently awarded the Ministerial Special Award in the category of Disabled Female Entrepreneur 2018 by the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries for the good work she is doing in her community under her business Nyadzanga Nursery and General Trade.

Mulovhedzi started the nursery in 2007 using her plot in Vondwe, using her bare hands to clear a thicket. She now produces vegetables like cabbage, onion, tomato, green pepper and beetroot.

She sells her produce to a community around her home near Thohoyandou, as well as to schools and social groups.

Although she has emerged as both provincial and national winner in her category, Mulovhedzi said the operation is not without challenges.

"During winter some crops are not adaptable to the cold and that makes it difficult in terms of maintenance," she explained.