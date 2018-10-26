14 killed in accident on the N4

The number of people who perished during a horrific accident on N4 has increased to 14.

Initially nine people died on the spot when two trucks, a minibus and a light sedan crashed on the N4 between Malalane and Mbombela on Friday evening.

According to community safety, security and liaison, spokesman Joseph Mabuza the road has been temporarily and partially closed to allow emergency services access to the scene.

“We are rushing to the scene as we speak; the road has been partially closed for now. The traffic is very slow. People must expect serious delays as emergency services are working in the scene. We are pleading with motorists to allow emergency services to the scene.” Said Mabuza.

He said they are not yet sure on how many people have been injured.

“We are not yet sure how many people have been injured and from the 14 fatalities we are yet to find out on which vehicles they were in.” Said Mabuza.