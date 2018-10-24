De Lille to reject exit deal as mayor

The war between Patricia de Lille and her party, the DA, is far from over as she intends not to resign as Cape Town mayor.

De Lille, who had agreed in principle with party leader Mmusi Maimane in August that she would resign at the end of this month and have all internal charges against her dropped, has made an about-turn. This follows a confidential report recommending the city council should take a disciplinary action against her for failing to report corruption when it was brought to her attention by then city manager Achmat Ebrahim.

"The DA just started launching an exit attack against Patricia de Lille running up to her last days as the longest-serving mayor of the City of Cape Town," said her confidant Rodney Lentit.

Lentit told Sowetan yesterday De Lille became aware over a week ago that some members in the DA have launched "an exit attack" where they want to discredit and smear her name when she bows out as mayor.

"I advised her not to write any resignation letter and that she must stay on for her internal disciplinary hearing. If she leaves next week, it will mean that there will be no disciplinary hearing, but her name will be tainted," said Lentit.

"She told me this morning [yesterday], 'Rodney, you are right, I am not going to resign', and that she intends to stay on as [Cape Town] mayor."