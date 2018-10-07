Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has instructed her lawyers to pursue a defamation case against businessman Anthony Faul and sue him for R1-million.

De Lille said on Sunday that she was informed by the Hawks that the Senior Public Prosecutor had decided not to prosecute her for alleged bribery‚ based on allegations by Faul‚ for lack of evidence.

She said the case related to allegations made by Faul in February.

Faul alleged in an affidavit to the Democratic Alliance (DA) that De Lille had solicited a R5-million payment from him in return for her endorsing an automatic fire extinguisher which he intended rolling out to Cape Town informal settlements in 2013.

In the affidavit‚ Faul said when he refused to pay‚ the endorsement was allegedly withdrawn.

De Lille said in February this year‚ DA federal chair James Selfe confirmed that the party had approached the police with an affidavit it had received from Faul.

“I rejected these ludicrous allegations from the outset when they appeared out of thin air in February this year. This was at the height of the time when the DA was trying everything to remove me at all costs by throwing all sorts of allegations against me‚” De Lille said at a media briefing on Sunday.

She said to date‚ she had not been found guilty of anything she had been accused of.

“I have always said the truth will survive and that I am not afraid to subject myself to any due process to properly test the allegations against me‚ open to the public and to the media.”