Reports on Wednesday said De Lille was considering withdrawing her resignation‚ negotiated in August with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane‚ and staying on as mayor until the issues raised in the Bowman Gilfillan reports were resolved.

Former Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato‚ who was De Lille’s immediate predecessor as mayor‚ has been chosen to take over from her from November 1 and has already been replaced in Premier Helen Zille’s cabinet.

A 2‚000-page investigation report by Bowmans‚ completed after a 10-month investigation‚ says De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments in 2015.

It says De Lille did so by attempting to influence Ebrahim not to fulfil his legal obligation‚ while Ebrahim did so by acceding to her wishes.

Other officials against whom the report suggests criminal charges include the mayoral committee member for transport and urban development‚ Brett Herron‚ and suspended Transport and Urban Development Authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

De Lille said the “malicious” leaking of the second Bowmans report to SowetanLIVE by “faceless‚ nameless and useless people‚ to injure my good name”‚ had left her disappointed and dismayed.

“I have repeatedly taken issue with the credibility of Bowmans‚ ever since the inception of this investigation‚” she said‚ repeating her claims that the first report came to inaccurate or baseless conclusions.

“I wrote to them on 3 January 2018 requesting them to retract a number ‘recommendations’ made by themselves on issues which they had not even questioned me on. My request for them to delete misinformation in that report was met with their rejection‚” she said on Wednesday.

“I was defamed. I was embarrassed by the false accusations‚ but I still welcomed the [second] investigation‚ and actively participated when my turn came.”