Cash heist case to resume at Mmabatho magistrate's court.

Nine men accused of allegedly plotting to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Mahikeng in the North West more than a week ago are expected to apply for bail on Thursday at the Mmabatho magistrate's court.

The group of nine are facing a schedule-six offence, meaning they will have to prove beyond reasonable doubt to the magistrate why they should be released on bail.

Thabo Khunou, 41, Stan Mokgoba, 54, Terry Molosiwa, 52, Sylvester Mphephu, 30, Reuben Mulenje, 51, Moalosi Ngubeni, 50, Buhle Nkosi, 30, Mbulelo Quma, 40, and Jan van der Westhuizen, 57, were arrested in Riviera Park in Mahikeng while allegedly planning to rob the money vehicle.

During their last court appearance a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances was added on top of the three counts they were already charged with.

The group will also be facing a charge of unlawfully and intentionally conspiring with another person, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of vehicles presumed stolen.

Six firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, handguns and an Uzi, several rounds of ammunition and four luxury cars were recovered by the police during the raid.

They remained in custody.