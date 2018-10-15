Battered and bruised Mahikeng heist suspects appear in court
Nine men accused of trying to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Mahikeng last week appeared in court with bruises and injuries from allegedly being beaten by the police.
Thabo Khunou, 41, Stan Mokgoba, 54, Terry Molosiwa, 52, Sylvester Mphephu, 30, Reuben Mulenje, 51, Moalosi Ngubeni, 50, Buhle Nkosi, 30, Mbulelo Quma, 40, and Jan van der Westhuizen, 57, appeared before the Mmabatho magistrate's court yesterday.
Some of them had swollen eyes, bruised mouths, back and head injuries.
The group were arrested on Friday morning while allegedly planning to rob a cash vehicle in a house belonging to a businessman in Riviera Park in Mahikeng.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said they acted on a tip-off from crime intelligence that there were alleged cash-in-transit robbers who were in a midst of planning to rob the cash vehicle.
This incident left Riviera Park residents shocked and feeling unsafe as they woke to the sound of gunfire in the early hours of Friday, as police chased down four of the suspects who had allegedly spotted them and tried to flee the scene.
Six firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, handguns and an Uzi, several rounds of ammunition and four luxury cars were recovered by the police during the raid.
The charges included unlawfully and intentionally conspiring with another person, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of vehicles presumed stolen. The case was postponed until October 23 for a formal bail application. All the accused remained in custody.