Battered and bruised Mahikeng heist suspects appear in court

Nine men accused of trying to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Mahikeng last week appeared in court with bruises and injuries from allegedly being beaten by the police.

Thabo Khunou, 41, Stan Mokgoba, 54, Terry Molosiwa, 52, Sylvester Mphephu, 30, Reuben Mulenje, 51, Moalosi Ngubeni, 50, Buhle Nkosi, 30, Mbulelo Quma, 40, and Jan van der Westhuizen, 57, appeared before the Mmabatho magistrate's court yesterday.

Some of them had swollen eyes, bruised mouths, back and head injuries.

The group were arrested on Friday morning while allegedly planning to rob a cash vehicle in a house belonging to a businessman in Riviera Park in Mahikeng.