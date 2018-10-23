Hillbrow residents take matters into their hands

Tension lurks in the streets of Hillbrow in Johannesburg as residents continue to clash over drug activities in the area.

At the weekend residents allegedly attacked Nigerian nationals who are accused of selling drugs.

They burnt their properties and looted shops on Sunday night.

Two weeks ago the community chased away alleged drug dealers, raided flats and confiscated drugs that were later handed to MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane

Angry Nigerian nationals and business operators yesterday shared their frustrations at the ongoing attacks.

Frank Madu's bar on Fife Road was burnt down by a mob that arrived in the area at about 11pm on Sunday.

"I was here earlier that night and I saw a group of people demonstrating in the street. I closed the business early because of that. At about 11pm I received a call from my security guys who told me that people were breaking everything," he said. "Everybody including my tenants ran away. I have been operating this business for 20 years and I do not have any problem with the community."

Madu said the estimated damage at the bar was about R2m.