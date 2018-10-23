An analysis of shopping trends across the country has revealed that Pretoria is home to the most erudite South Africans‚ Port Elizabethans are art aficionados and Johannesburgers have much in common with people living in rural areas.

Online marketplace bidorbuy has released the findings of a survey on shopping trends of South Africans based on their geographical location.

Electronics and computers are hands-down the best-selling types of products on its platform‚ followed by watches‚ fashion‚ kitchen appliances and smartphones. However‚ says bidorbuy CEO Jaco Jonker‚ “we did notice some subtle‚ but distinct differences which seem to indicate that shoppers from specific locations do have their favourites.”

Pretoria residents reach for books more often than other South Africans. Joburgers and shoppers from rural areas are more likely to buy clothing and shoes than other South Africans.

Port Elizabethans have more of a penchant for antiques‚ art and collectibles than their compatriotes‚ but are also more sporty and outdoorsy‚ at least judging by the fact that they bought more sports items and camping gear than shoppers from other parts of SA.