The average South African office worker sacrifices a total of 2.2 years to overtime by not taking lunch breaks‚ according to online job board CareerJunction.

Only one in three South Africans take their full lunch break‚ the company found‚ when conducting research amongst 3‚000 South Africans. Overall‚ more than a third of South Africans skip their lunch break altogether between two to four times per week.

“The average South African works two-and-a-half years overtime during their lifetime due to unused lunch breaks. That amounts to a staggering R512‚465 worth of free work and unnecessary time spent at their desks instead of taking a break‚” said Odile Badenhorst‚ CareerJunction’s communications manager.

The figure is higher if you earn above the national average. Seven out of ten people said the reason they skip their lunch break is because they have too much work to do or an unexpected task cropped up.

Affordability is another reason for people eating at their desks: Nearly six out of ten people surveyed said they bring leftovers or a packed lunch from home and 45% spend less than R100 per week on lunch.