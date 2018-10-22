Summit to shine the light on safety of mineworkers.

The health and safety of mineworkers, particularly fatalities, continue to be a great concern to the mineral resources department.

The main contributors of fatalities are fall of ground, transport and general accidents, including fire.

Undoubtedly, human and behavioural factors cannot be left out of the equation in dealing with this challenge.

Developing and implementing programmes to assist the sector is what drives the work of the Mine Health and Safety Council, a statutory body tasked with advising the minister of mineral resources on health and safety matters affecting mineworkers.

From January to September, there have been 66 fatalities against 67 in the same period in 2017.

The main contributor of fatalities were gold (35), other (16), platinum (eight) and coal (seven) mines.

The mine fatalities have also been exacerbated by three accidents at Sibanye Gold and Phalaborwa mines. There has also been a decrease in occupational diseases. A total of 4632 cases were reported in 2016, compared to 4483 cases during 2017.