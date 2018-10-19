State capture biggest heist of our times - Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has labelled state capture as one of the "greatest heists of our times".

Mboweni was speaking at the Lesotho Institute of Accountants in Maseru yesterday. During his address, the minister also spoke of the need to protect the credibility of National Treasury.

Without mentioning anyone by name, Mboweni said an entrepreneur had worked out a scheme where they would first befriend a sitting president of the country and they would then use his name to cascade down the state institutions and end up corrupting a whole layer of people, stealing billions in the process.

This was the first time Mboweni, recently appointed minister of finance, spoke on any issue in public about state capture which has led to former president Jacob Zuma appointing the Zondo commission to investigate the extent of the problem.