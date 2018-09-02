200 new claims from Life Esidimeni families: DA

The DA claims the Gauteng provincial government has received 200 new claims for compensation from families of Life Esidimeni patients.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said in a statement on Sunday that the new claims were revealed by Thomas Masebe‚ the premier’s spokesperson‚ at a meeting last week of the Gauteng Legislature’s Oversight Committee on the Premier’s Office and Legislature.

Masebe reportedly said most of these claims had been verified and would be covered by the arbitration ruling justice Dikgang Moseneke made in March this year.

The hearings were held and the ruling made after at least 144 psychiatric patients died. They died when 1‚711 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped and underfunded NGOs in 2016 in Gauteng.