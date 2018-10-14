KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport‚ community safety and liaison Mxolisi Kaunda has called for a thorough investigation into a crash that claimed the lives of seven people on the R74 near Bergiville on Saturday night.

Kaunda said that a preliminary investigation had revealed that a light motor vehicle was trying to overtake a minibus taxi when it collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

“The minibus that was being overtaken also got involved in the crash. Six passengers died on the scene‚ nine were critically injured and two escaped with minor injuries.

“The injured were transported to Emmaus hospital and Ladysmith Provincial Hospital to receive medical care. Four of the deceased (females) were allegedly in the minibus and the other two from the light motor vehicle are believed to be the driver and a passenger. Another passenger succumbed to injuries at Emmaus Hospital bringing the death toll to seven‚” Kaunda said.

The minibus taxi was travelling from Durban to QwaQwa when the crash occurred‚ he said.