Family and friends will pay their last respects to a Durban mother and her two daughters‚ who were brutally murdered in their flat last week‚ at the Faith Revival Church on Saturday morning.

Sagren Govindsamy told SowetanLIVE he did not know how he was going to cope at the funeral service of his wife Jane‚ and his two daughters‚ Denisha‚ 22‚ and 16-year-old Rackelle.

"We have been making funeral arrangements over the past few days. It doesn't seem real. I don't know how I am going to handle seeing their bodies at the funeral. It will become too real for me‚" he said.