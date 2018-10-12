"I buried my uncle because of Skolopad and she needs to give us answers. My uncle had a wife and many children. What will happen to them now? As a family we will go all the way to find out what happened and those responsible must pay for it because if it wasn’t for the accident my uncle would still be alive‚" he said.

Skolopad said she had no idea what she would say to Fred's family if she was given the chance but said her mother has insisted that they find out where he is from so they can go pay their respects.

"I'm not sure what would be the way to go or where to start, what would be insensitive and like I said‚ what would I say? It's not like I woke up that day and said I want to go be in car accident."

Skolopad and the two police officers‚ as well as‚ her daughter have since been discharged from hospital.

SAPS media liaison official Sergeant Mmako Mophiring confirmed that the police were currently investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"Incidents or claims that occurred leading up to the accident will be attended to as the investigation continues such the administration issues around this particular incident. That will be in the docket and later presented before the court when the time comes. To say‚ during the incident what happened exactly and why would the police be in the car that belongs to Skolopad. All those issues will be deliberated in court."