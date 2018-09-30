South Africa

Four dead one critical after KZN south coast crash

By Staff reporter - 30 September 2018 - 12:42
Four dead one critical after KZN south coast crash.
Four dead one critical after KZN south coast crash.
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

Four people were killed and one person seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a light delivery vehicle on the R61 in Leisure Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday night‚ Netcare 911 said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the car had burst into flames. The accident occurred at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

“Sadly four people were declared deceased on the scene‚ another patient was found in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention.

“Once stabilised by a med-evac paramedic the patient was transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst said.

Three killed in multiple vehicle accident‚ several injured

Three people were killed in an accident that involved several vehicles on Tuesday morning in Fourways‚ Johannesburg.
News
12 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
Step aboard a SA Navy vessel during a war game simulation
X