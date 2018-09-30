South Africa

By Nico Gous - 30 September 2018
An ANC member died in a car crash on Friday night while on his way to pay lobola for his girlfriend.

ANC Greater Johannesburg region spokesperson Jolidee Matongo confirmed that Tshepo “Slovo” Modikadika was travelling to Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Friday night when the car crashed.

“This fearless revolutionary was the secretary of Ward 58 Ghandi Mahlangu branch of the ANC and the acting zonal secretary of the ANC in Zone 6‚” said Matongo.

Modikadika’s colleague‚ Msholozi Mphahlele‚ who was with him in the car‚ has been hospitalised.

“The ANC Joburg Region will on Tuesday announce a week-long programme to honour comrade Slovo‚” said Matongo.

