The South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday imposed 11 life sentences on former school teacher Marinda Steyn for the Krugersdorp murder spree. Her son Le Roux Steyn was earlier today sentenced to an effective 25-year prison term.

Steyn received 11 life terms for the murder charges and racketeering. She was also sentenced to 115 years for various charges including robbery‚ fraud‚ accessory after the fact‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

She was sentenced after having entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

All the sentences are to run concurrently.

Judge Colin Lamont asked her if she understood the consequences of having entered into a plea agreement

"Ms Steyn‚ you understand that part of the agreement contains a series of punishment to be imposed upon you and that if you agree to life imprisonment‚ it means life?"

To which Steyn said: "One has choices‚ one has to bear the consequences".

"I accordingly convict you on all charges in the sentence agreement which you and your counsel and the prosecution have signed‚" Lamont said.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ Steyn's son Leroux was also sent to jail after pleading guilty to more than 18 counts including murder‚ robbery and racketeering.

The two were among a group of friends and family members accused of murdering 11 people from 2012 to 2016‚ robbery‚ aggravated assault‚ racketeering‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ fraud and identity theft.

The other accused are Cecilia Steyn (no relation to the other Steyns)‚ Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn - Marinda's daughter‚ who is Leroux's sister. She was a teenager at the time of the murders.

A sixth person‚ John Barnard‚ a 40-year-old printmaker‚ confessed to involvement in some of the murders last year and was sentenced to 30 years in jail‚ with 10 suspended‚ on condition that he testify against the other accused.

The case against Cecilia‚ Valentine and Marcel has been postponed to October 8 for trial.