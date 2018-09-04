The board of the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) has suspended its acting chief ombud‚ Advocate Seeng Letele‚ and CFO‚ Themba Mabuya‚ pending an inquiry into allegations of gross negligence‚ dishonesty and dereliction of duty relating to an R80-million investment in VBS Mutual Bank.

They will also be investigated over an alleged failure to provide relevant information to the board relating to the investment of surplus funds‚ the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The suspension is on condition of full pay and subject to pending investigations and a possible disciplinary inquiry."

Ndivhuo Rabuli‚ who is the current executive for legal‚ compliance and enforcement‚ has been appointed acting chief ombud.