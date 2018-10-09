Man breaks 30-year silence on sexual abuse by priest

Segodisho said he ended up being under the care of a priest from Christ the King Cathedral who was also an authority figure in the shelter he ended up at after fleeing from Polokwane for his political activity.

He said the priest went out of his way to make him happy and this was when the grooming began.

"He would buy me clothes. He would take me shopping and it was the first time I had gone shopping for clothes. He would take me out to restaurants and I was very excited about that," Segodisho said.

He said towards the end of 1985 he was taken to a school in Roodepoort by the priest.

"Immediately after being taken to this school, I was invited to his church to celebrate my admittance to the school. He also told me that I was to sleep over," he said.

"When we were in the room, instead of offering me orange juice he offered me a glass of whiskey."