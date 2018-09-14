Gupta lieutenant Ashu Chawla‚ said to be the "mastermind" in dealings with the department of home affairs‚ has left the country despite being out on bail on charges of corruption.

He will therefore will not be able to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at the department of home affairs before parliament rises on Friday for a recess.

Acting home affairs director-general Thulani Mavuso confirmed on Thursday that Chawla was out of the country and said that the question of whether he had broken the conditions of his bail was up to the law enforcement authorities.

Bail conditions for Chawla and his seven co-accused in the Estina dairy farm corruption case stipulate that they report to their local police stations twice a week‚ surrender their passports‚ not interfere with any witnesses and not leave the provinces in which they reside.