Liver transplant from HIV+ mother a success - Mom begged doctors to save her child

An HIV-positive mother begged her 13-month-old child's doctors to use her liver to save the terminally ill toddler even though it was expected the child would become HIV positive.

But, a year later, doctors say there is no concrete sign of HIV existing in the child's DNA.

A team of medical doctors from the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg, revealed this yesterday when they published their paper in the peer-reviewed journal Aids.

The transplant, which was done last year, is believed to be the world's first intentional liver transplant from a mother with HIV to her critically ill child with end-stage liver disease but HIV negative.

"The mother asked a number of times for the opportunity to save her child's life by donating a segment of her liver," said Dr Harriet Etheredge, who oversees ethics and regulatory issues at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre.

Etheredge said the child had been on the waiting list for liver donation and would have died without the procedure.