Medication crisis hits newborns

The shortage of medical supplies in Limpopo has taken a toll on chronic medication patients and mothers of seriously ill newborn babies who now fear for the worst.

Margarette Kekana, one of the patients who spoke to Sowetan yesterday, said she has not received her chronic medication in three weeks.

Kekana is one of thousands of patients who have been turned away at local clinics due to medical supply crisis that has gripped Limpopo.

Kekana said she feared she could suffer complications that will lead to her death.

Provincial health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has declared the shortage of medicines supply a disaster, saying facilities were unable to use the new system to manually order the medication from the depot.

Ramathuba has called for the reinstatement of the old system to avoid a health crisis.

However, this has been cold comfort for Kekana, who is on hypertension and diabetes medication.

She has not received any medication in three weeks.