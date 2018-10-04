An Eastern Cape woman has been left “shaken and traumatised” and has been having “sleepless nights” after a guest at the hotel where she works allegedly called her the k-word last week.

Nditsheni Singeni‚ 56‚ a general worker at the Halyards Hotel in Port Alfred‚ has opened a case against the guest‚ saying she was shocked that 24 years after the advent of democracy‚ racism was still alive in South Africa.

The mother of two said the incident took place just after 11am last Friday.