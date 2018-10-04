Big Zulu: The rapping inkabi pantsula

The word 'inkabi' has the potential to send shivers down the spines of grown men as it is associated with the violent deaths of taxi bosses around the country.

Inkabi simply means a hired gun and these assassins hardly miss their targets.

That image is now being disrupted as multitalented artist Siyabonga Nene is polishing the ugly face of inkabi to be one of the most hip and happening parts of street culture.

Nene entered the entertainment industry straight out of the taxi rank and swept through the local showbiz scene like a tsunami, stretching his tentacles from soapies to music and TV.

Big Zulu, as the artist from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal is known on stage, has as a result of his organic efforts earned himself a South African first - an endorsement deal with Brentwood, the makers of the iconic pantsula pants.

One could attribute that to the fact that after throwing away the keys to his minibus taxi and switching careers Big Zulu did not ditch the taxi rank look - complete with the "starter pack" of Brentwood pants, Omega sandals and a Pointer leather jacket.

"I wanted to stay original," said the 31-year-old rapper. "I didn't want to come into the hip-hop scene and just add to the numbers by doing what everybody else is doing. I wanted to be my own man and also wanted to draw people's attention to the culture of the taxi industry.