Bathabile Dlamini must face criminal charges‚ says DA

The Democratic Alliance on Tuesday said it planned to lay charges against former social services minister Bathabile Dlamini.

“Last week the Constitutional Court handed down a scathing judgment calling Minister Dlamini ‘reckless and grossly negligent’ and requested that the National Prosecuting Authority consider whether she should be prosecuted for lying under oath‚” said DA Shadow Minister of Social Development Bridget Masango.

“It is clear that Dlamini is not fit for office and the DA has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Friday‚ 5th October‚ to remove her from his cabinet‚” she added.

“Dodging Dlamini has been allowed to escape accountability by the failing ANC for too long. She must be charged to face the consequences of putting the lives of millions of vulnerable South Africans at risk. These criminal charges are but one step the DA is taking to ensure that justice prevails.”