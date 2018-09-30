Dlamini may not be able to foot her legal bill: report

Former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini might not have enough money to pay legal fees a court has ordered her to pay.

Rapport reported on Sunday that Dlamini’s share portfolio of R21‚081 and home in Pietermaritzburg might be insufficient to cover legal costs the Constitutional Court ordered her to pay this week.

The court ruled on Thursday Dlamini has to pay 20% of the legal costs of the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law‚ including costs of two counsels‚ incurred in the social grants debacle.

Dlamini was the social development minister at the time of the debacle‚ and is now the minister in the presidency responsible for women.