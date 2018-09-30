DA mayor arrested for alleged assault

Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi was arrested for alleged assault at the weekend.

Baloyi and a member of the public were both taken into police custody after they laid charges against one another on Saturday.

Baloyi was released on bail and will appear in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The DA and the ANC issued contradictory statements of what went down on Saturday morning when Baloyi was in Ward 11 in Savannah City‚ south of Johannesburg‚ for the municipality’s launch of Arbour Day.

The DA said Baloyi opened a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm after he was attacked.